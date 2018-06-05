Bharti AXA Life reports maiden profit of Rs 5 crore in FY18

Private life insurance company Bharti AXA Life Insurance has achieved breakeven in FY18. The company posted its maiden profit of Rs 5 crore in the financial year 2017-18 against a loss of Rs 120 crore in FY17.

The insurance company is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and France’s AXA where the former holds 51 percent and the foreign partner holds 49 percent stake.

The company, which started operations in 2006, has posted profits for the first time after 12 years.

Vikas Seth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said: "We have significantly brought down our operating expense ratio. Cost efficiency, high renewal premiums, better product mix and productivity and higher persistency helped the company record profits."

In terms of premium collection, Bharti AXA Life saw a 20 percent increase YoY in its new business premium to Rs 730 crore in FY18. It recorded a 21 percent growth YoY in its renewal premium to Rs 954 crore for the year ended March 2018.

The total premium grew by 21 percent to Rs 1,684 crore during 2017-18, as compared to Rs 1,397 crore in the year ago period. Bharti AXA Life added 50 branches to expand its distribution network to 187 offices across the country in FY18.

Seth added that going forward, the focus would be on growth, including from non-traditional channels, robust profitability and operational efficiency.

The company increased its advisor count by 10,000 during 2017-18 and also recruited over 1,000 sales managers to expand its distribution network across India.