Bharti AXA General Insurance reports 34% rise in premium in FY18

Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA, reported a 34 percent rise in gross written premium for the year ended March 31, 2018.

The company collected gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 1,772 crore in FY18, compared to Rs 1,326 crore collected in FY17. The insurer's loss ratio came down to 83 percent in FY18, from 86.4 percent in the previous year.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said, "We have achieved our growth momentum largely on the success of three key focus areas - robust rise in gross written premium, improvement in combined operating ratio, and channel and segment diversification."

He added that the company's foray into the crop business has been immensely successful, bringing in 21 percent of its GWP in FY18.

The company raised subordinated debt of Rs 220 crore in the last fiscal year and had a solvency ratio of 1.86 as on March 31.