App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti AXA General Insurance reports 34% rise in premium in FY18

The insurer's loss ratio came down to 83 percent in FY18, from 86.4 percent in the previous year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA, reported a 34 percent rise in gross written premium for the year ended March 31, 2018.

The company collected gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 1,772 crore in FY18, compared to Rs 1,326 crore collected in FY17. The insurer's loss ratio came down to 83 percent in FY18, from 86.4 percent in the previous year.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said, "We have achieved our growth momentum largely on the success of three key focus areas - robust rise in gross written premium, improvement in combined operating ratio, and channel and segment diversification."

He added that the company's foray into the crop business has been immensely successful, bringing in 21 percent of its GWP in FY18.

The company raised subordinated debt of Rs 220 crore in the last fiscal year and had a solvency ratio of 1.86 as on March 31.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #Business #insurance

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.