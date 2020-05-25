Bharti Airtel promoters to sell $1 billion worth of shares

Promoters are going to sell nearly 15 crore shares
Bharti Airtel promoters are going to sell $1 billion worth of shares in the company, as per CNBC Awaaz. Bharti Telecom will sell shares via a block deal on May 26.
Promoters are going to sell nearly 15 crore shares, as per sources. JP Morgan is the banker to the deal. The deal is likely to be at a 6 percent discount to the closing price.
[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]
