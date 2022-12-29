 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel plans to list Airtel Payments Bank: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Telecom giant, Bharti Airtel is planning to list its unit, Airtel Payments Bank, according to a report by Economic Times. The company’s data centre business could also be monetized at some stage, it added.

The official, quoted in the report said, “Airtel is not looking at a premium pricing for its 5G services, which is being rolled out at a rapid pace, the telco doesn’t need the 700 MHz band in the future as well for its next gen services.”

He added that currently, only 12% of the devices support 5G in India and that significant revenue opportunities from captive networks were still sometime away, with use cases still being developed and trialled.

Earlier this year, Airtel Payments Bank got categorised as a scheduled bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Launched in January 2017, Airtel Payments Bank currently has around 50 million users on the platform and about Rs 20,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV), with annualised revenue at around Rs 1,000 crore. Airtel owns 70% in the unit, with the balance held by Bharti Enterprises.