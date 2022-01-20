BharatPe board should have asked Ashneer Grover to apologise for bad behaviour, Mohandas Pai says

TV Mohandas Pai

The board of BharatPe meekly accepting Ashneer Grover’s request to go on leave till March-end, weeks after an audio clip where the founder and managing director appeared to be abusing and threatening a Kotak Group employee leaked, casts doubts on its independence and autonomy, former Infosys finance chief TV Mohandas Pai said.

Pai believes that the board should have been more proactive in tackling the issue after the clip and details emerged that Grover and his wife had sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s managing director Uday Kotak for failing to secure financing and allotment for online fashion startup Nykaa IPO.

“The board should have called the managing director in question (Grover) and asked him to apologise for the bad behaviour, and make amends to demonstrate that such behaviour is not a normal feature of the management of the corporation,” Pai told Moneycontrol.

Further, it should have been the one to initiate Grover’s leave and not the other way round, Pai said. In such a scenario, the board could have also asked Grover to undergo counselling and take time out to introspect.

“What we see instead is a press statement which says the managing director has decided to voluntarily go on leave and the board has graciously accepted his request. This shows that the board is playing second fiddle to a managing director whose abusive behaviour is in question. If the board behaves like this, it cannot be seen to be independent and in charge of the supervision of the company. It also shows that the board is under the influence of the managing director and is not taking independent action,” added Pai.

In the last few weeks, Grover has also been criticised for his high-handed behaviour towards contestants on the television reality show Shark Tank on which he is a judge. A lot has also been reported about the toxic work culture at the startup over the past few years led by Grover.

After the leave announcement, Moneycontrol reported yesterday that BharatPe’s investors Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue Management and senior bankers and board members Rajnish Kumar and Kewal Handa had insisted behind the scenes that Grover take leave for some time. However, the statement by the company and Grover himself painted a different picture.

Pai said, “The board not demonstrating it is in charge and that it is willing to step in whenever there is a breach of conduct, ethics; any abusive behaviour like this of a managing director in public is a sad testimony and shows a lack of adequate corporate governance.”

However, he does not seem to be in favour of the person under scrutiny being asked to exit the organisation in such situations.

“My personal view is high achievers tend to be very emotional and tend to have high energy. Because there is a passion that drives them. Sometimes they make mistakes. So, the board should give them an opportunity to make amends and to express regret. They don't need to take the matter further. A rap on the knuckles publicly will do.”

As more details emerged over the spat between Grover and the Kotak Group, many questions were raised on the culture among startups and behaviour of founders towards employees. There is a gap, Pai said, in founders’ understanding and following of governance standards.

“Many of the founders are first-time entrepreneurs. They're very young. They have not grown up in a corporate environment and have not experienced corporate governance,” he added.

Listed companies usually come under more scrutiny as they are regulated but unlisted startups do not see the same level of inspection.

BharatPe has plans to list on stock exchanges and that, according to Pai, means added responsibility on the company’s leadership to follow corporate governance standards. The defence that the controversy is around Grover’s personal investment matter does not hold true.

“This is not a personal matter. The managing director of a company is a public figure and this is a very public spat about abusive behaviour and legal notices exchanged with a very reputed bank.The matter is in the public domain and is not a private affair anymore,” Pai said.