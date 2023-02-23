Bharat Forge to house defence-related investments under one entity

Bharat Forge has said there is no benefit to the promoter or group companies from the proposed internal restructuring.

Auto components maker Bharat Forge Ltd on February 23 stated that it has decided to house all its defence-related investments under KSSL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for a better strategic alignment.

For this, the company will transfer the stake in Aeron to KSSL in consideration of subscription of equity shares of KSSL, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Bharat Forge added that the company currently holds 1.36 lakh equity shares of a face value of Rs 10, constituting 37.14 percent of the total paid-up capital of Aeron, which shall be transferred to KSSL.

Moreover, KSSL shall, as a consideration for acquiring the said stake at fair value, issue and allot 1.37 crore equity shares of Rs 10 face value, Bharat Forge said, adding, there is no benefit to the promoter/promoter group/group companies from the proposed internal restructuring.

KSSL and Aeron are wholly-owned subsidiary and associate of Bharat Forge, respectively. Subsequent to this transfer of shares, Aeron shall become an associate of KSSL, it stated.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharat Forge on February 23 closed 1.40 percent lower at Rs 829.90 apiece on BSE.