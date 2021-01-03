Bharat Biotech says its Covid vaccine offers protection against SARS-CoV-2 mutant strains

Image Source: Reuters

Bharat Biotech on Saturday welcomed the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) decision to grant restricted emergency use approval to its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company claimed that the vaccine has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses even against mutants of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The approval of Covaxin for emergency use is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India," Krishna Ella, the Chairman and Managing Director said.

"While this vaccine addresses an unmet medical need during this pandemic, our goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most," Ella added.

Bharat Biotech said the evaluation of Covaxin has resulted in several unique product characteristics including long-term persistence of immune responses to multiple viral proteins, as opposed to only the spike protein, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum neutralizing capability with heterologous SARS-CoV2 strains, thus potentially reducing or eliminating escape mutants.

"It has also shown to generate memory T cell responses, for its multiple epitopes, indicating longevity and rapid antibody response to future infections. Its most critical characteristic is the demonstrated safety profile, which is significantly lower than several other vaccines with published data," the company said.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Coaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 25,800 volunteers across India, in what is considered to be India’s largest Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine. The company said it has completed dosing of 22,500 volunteers.

Bharat Biotech said Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer-reviewed scientific journals.

"The product development and clinical trial data thus far has generated 5 publications, which have been submitted to international peer-reviewed journals, 4 of which have been accepted and will be published soon. The publication of phase II trial data is undergoing the peer review process. As a part of our regulatory guidelines, all data has been submitted to the DCGI and CDSCO," the company said.

The Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO met on January 1 and 2 and made the recommendations for the consideration and final decision of DCGI. The DCGI granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation in the public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains. "The clinical trial ongoing within the country by the firm will continue," the DCGI said.

Bharat Biotech is yet come-up efficacy data of Phase-3 clinical trial, and the publication of phase II trial data is undergoing the peer review process.

Bharat Biotech vaccine will have to be administered in two doses and have to be stored at 2-8° C.

The vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). The inactivated vaccine will be manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility near Hyderabad.