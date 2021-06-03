MARKET NEWS

Bharat Biotech, Ocugen extend pact to develop, commercialise Covaxin in Canada

According to agreement, Ocugen will make an upfront payment and milestone payment upon first commercial sale in Canada to Bharat Biotech, in addition to sharing the profit from sales of Covaxin in Canada.

Viswanath Pilla
June 03, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
The NASDAQ-listed Ocugen has rights to commercialise Covaxin in the US.

Bharat Biotech on May 3 said it has extended Covaxin co-development, supply, and commercialisation agreement with US-biotech Ocugen to include Canada as well.

Both the companies said as they work towards the submission of the emergency use application in the US, they will simultaneously seek authorisation under interim order for emergency use in Canada.

According to agreement,  Ocugen will make an upfront payment and milestone payment upon first commercial sale in Canada to Bharat Biotech, in addition to sharing the profit from sales of Covaxin in Canada.

Similar to the US profit share arrangement, Ocugen will retain 45 percent of the profits from sales of Covaxin in Canada.

"With its potential effectiveness against multiple existing and emerging variants, we believe that Covaxin is an important vaccine for everyone, including children, based on its unique yet traditional vaccine platform," said Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

"We are diligently working with Ocugen to bring Covaxin to the US market and now to the Canadian market,” Ella aded,

"We believe Covaxin has the potential to play a key role in saving lives from COVID-19 in the US and Canada, as well as across the globe, due to the strong immune response it generates against multiple antigens,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jun 3, 2021 05:43 pm

