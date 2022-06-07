Betting big on India, Puma launches first shopping app

German sportswear firm Puma has launched a shopping app, with India as the first and the only market to have access to the application, the company said on June 7.

Through its mobile shopping app, Puma is looking to enhance its digital offerings. The app will include features like virtual try-on and 3D animations.

"Given that India is a very digital-savvy market where e-commerce has high penetration, we felt it natural to launch the app here first. It will then be rolled out globally during the year," Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden said.

India is the fastest-growing market for the company that saw strong online demand in 2021, accounting for nearly 43 percent of its sales, up from 25 percent in pre-COVID 2019.

The app will let users connect with Puma’s brand ambassadors, including cricketer Virat Kohli, through videos and Q&A sessions. The company also plans to connect shoppers with Puma designers to get customised products.

“With this app, we are ready to take the shopping experience to the next level and engage with consumers more closely with the help of interactive features,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

In India, the company recorded revenue of Rs 2,044 crore in the year ending December 2021 at a 68.2 percent jump over the previous fiscal, the company, which follows January-December fiscal year, said. It also added 51 stores during the year and has 450 stores in the country.

Recently, Puma India launched its first store in the Maldives as it is betting big on the travel and tourism market in the tropical island nation.

Along with the Maldives, Puma India has stores in countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.