Bengaluru undisputed number two in connectivity, Mumbai maintains passenger numbers

Last week, Qantas announced non-stop flights to Bengaluru from Sydney. The Australian airline became the latest to opt for Bengaluru over Mumbai for its second destination to India. Route selection is a complex process and a culmination of many factors. Great offers by an airport’s aero-marketing team count, but no airline selects a route if there isn't inherent demand or a market to rely on.

Mumbai, once the largest airport in the country, has lost its attraction for airlines, primarily because of its inability to grow. The airport holds the record for handling maximum Air Traffic Movements in a day among single runway airports in the world.

Out of the six major airlines in India, only Go FIRST serves more destinations from Mumbai than Delhi. Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara serve more domestic destinations from Delhi, followed by Mumbai. In case of market leader IndiGo and Tata Group’s AirAsia India, the carriers service more destinations from Bengaluru followed by Delhi, with Mumbai coming in third for AirAsia India and even lower at fourth position for IndiGo!

How are the airlines doing?

IndiGo operates at 73 airports in the country, the highest for any carrier. But when it comes to connectivity, it has more destinations connected from Bengaluru than anywhere else. The airline connects to 53 destinations from Bengaluru while Delhi comes in next at 51. Air India, which shifted its hub to Delhi from Mumbai nearly a decade ago, serves 36 domestic destinations from Delhi and 25 from Mumbai. Kolkata comes in third with 15, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad are tied for next spot with eight destinations each.

SpiceJet serves 33 destinations from Delhi and 24 from Mumbai. Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad complete the top five for the airline. GO FIRST is neck to neck with Mumbai and Delhi at 22 and 21 domestic destinations, respectively. The airline has built its presence at Kolkata and Hyderabad over the last few years although it was a late entrant to these cities.

The two Tata carriers in addition to Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India, show a clear sign of their strategies. Vistara, which is hubbed at Delhi, connects 27 domestic destinations from Delhi and has built up Mumbai to serve 11 destinations. The hub-and-spoke nature of the airline shows up when Chandigarh is jointly tied with Hyderabad for fourth position in destinations connected with 4 cities being connected! As it launches flights to Coimbatore next month, the count will go up by one from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. AirAsia India has a near equal split between its two hubs with 13 destinations from Bengaluru and 12 from Delhi. A late entrant to Mumbai, the airline has seven destinations connected from Mumbai and Kolkata.

Except for IndiGo, which has a presence at Chennai with 42 domestic destinations being connected, the city is relegated to sixth spot or beyond for every other carrier. Chennai was once the gateway to South India, a status that seems to have shifted to Bengaluru for more than one reason, the prime one being lack of slots for additional movements.

How are the airports doing?

Delhi -- the country’s largest airport by capacity as well as size -- continues to lead, but it could have serious competition soon! Delhi is connected to 68 domestic destinations and is closely followed by Bengaluru which has connections to 61 destinations, shows data by global travel data provider OAG, exclusively shared for this article.

Mumbai comes in joint third with Hyderabad with direct flights to 56 domestic destinations. Kolkata and Chennai complete the top six with 44 and 43 destinations, respectively. The sudden spurt in direct destinations from Pune, over the last two schedules has seen the city jump to the next spot with direct flights to 29 destinations in the country. Guwahati, Lucknow and Jaipur complete the top 10. The list could be amended soon when Ahmedabad resumes full flight operations. The airport is currently undergoing runway repairs and closes from 0900hrs to 1800hrs.

A mix of the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN, aimed at connecting underserved airports with key airports, and induction of ATR aircraft by IndiGo has helped Bengaluru take a leap. While Mumbai lacks slots, constraints in operating ATR or Q400 planes adds to its connectivity challenge.

Tail Note

Bengaluru now has parallel runways that can operate simultaneously. This takes the total movements per hour to 54 from 40. The additional movements take the airport ahead of Mumbai in handling aircraft movements per hour and potentially opens up more options for airlines.

With no respite in sight for Mumbai, Bengaluru, which has already overtaken the country’s financial centre in the destination count, could come very close to it in terms of domestic traffic when complete normality is restored in the aftermath of the pandemic.





