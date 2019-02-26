Bengaluru-based Vymo’s AI tools to help boost sales productivity for FE CREDIT

Vymo, a Gartner-recognized Sales AI company based in Bengaluru, announced that it has been selected as the sales productivity solution of choice for FE CREDIT, Vietnam's leading consumer finance company with the largest nationwide sales network.

Vymo was selected after an exhaustive study of sales productivity solutions by FE CREDIT Management Team.

Vymo will integrate with core systems of FE CREDIT and will be used across the lifecycle of the business, spanning Sales, Underwriting and Servicing. Vymo is expected to reduce loan disbursement time, improve collections and boost productivity for employees and partners.

"At FE CREDIT, our focus is to digitize the customer journey in order to deliver Fast & Easy services to our customers. With this in mind, we evaluated a range of solutions to help us achieve higher sales productivity, improve collections and enhance customer servicing. We selected Vymo because of its unique application of automation and AI technology that allows for seamless data collection and better recommendations," said Kalidas Ghose – Vice Chairman & CEO of FE CREDIT.

Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo, says, "Coming on the back of our expansion into Asia, the FE CREDIT partnership reinforces our leadership position in AI-enabled Sales Productivity. We set the industry standard with high-end user adoption, ease of use, functional depth, and overall ROI. We are extremely pleased to be partnering and working with a World-class organization."