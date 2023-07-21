BEML appoints Shantanu Roy as CMD effective August 1

Shantanu Roy appointed new BEML CMD

BEML Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, informed on July 21 that Shantanu Roy, Director (Mining & Construction Business) has been appointed the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) on the board of the company with effect from August 1.

Roy will be replacing Amit Banerjee, who will be superannuating from the services as BEML CMD On July 31, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shantanu Roy was selected for the position by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) panel from a list of three candidates, all of whom were from BEML Limited.

As per the official release, Roy has more than 30 years of experience in the capital goods sectors for defense, mining and construction, transportation, transmission, renewable, and large power projects.

He is an Electrical Engineering graduate from NIT Raipur and holds an MBA in Financial Management. He assumed charge as the Director (Mining and Construction Business) on February 17, 2023.

BEML Ltd also added that Shantanu Roy is “adept at various models of project financing, mechanisms and processes for financial closure of large projects, international laws, arbitration rules, international legal and arbitration cases, and statutory and legal compliances”.

In his earlier stint as the head of BHEL's marketing and business development team for neighbouring countries, Middle East, and Americas, and after-sales business for entire overseas operations, he was responsible for "positioning BHEL" in the international market for the supercritical thermal power segment with the largest ever export order of $1.5 billion for the 2X660 MW Maitree STPP in Bangladesh.

Prior to that, he led the production and operations for manufacturing of high voltage rotating electrical machines and traction applications at BHEL’s Bhopal Unit and underwent training on rolling stock electrics and rotating electrical machines in Netherlands and Germany, respectively.

Notably, Shantanu Roy does not have any inter-se relationship among the directors of the company, the PSU has informed.