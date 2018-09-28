App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defence sites

Google has complied with similar requests from other governments over concerns its geomapping services could compromise security

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Belgian defence ministry will sue Google for not complying with its requests to blur satellite images of sensitive military sites, a ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Citing national security, the ministry said it had requested that sites such as air bases and nuclear power stations be obscured on Google's satellite mapping services.

"The Ministry of Defence will sue Google," the spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

Google has complied with similar requests from other governments over concerns its geomapping services - Google Earth, Google Maps and the granular Street View - could compromise security.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said it had been working with Belgium for more than two years to respond to issues flagged by the defence ministry.

"It's a shame the Belgium Department of Defense have decided to take this decision," said Michiel Sallaets, a spokesman for Google in Belgium. "We have been working closely with them for more than two years, making changes to our maps where asked and legal."
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 05:35 pm

