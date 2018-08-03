Before erecting new thermal units, look to buy stressed ones, Niti Aayog tells state hydel firms

Niti Aayog has advised that two state-owned hydel firms, SJVN and THDC India, could first look to buy stressed thermal power assets before taking up construction of new coal-based power capacities. The government think-tank has questioned the logic of the two public sector companies investing thousands of crores in new thermal capacities, an area hitherto unfamiliar to them, even as old ones lie stranded, an official familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

The government body has said that if these companies were so keen to set up thermal units, they could look at buying some distressed assets that are close to being or have already been hauled to the National Company Law Tribunal.

The power projects under question are SJVN’s twin units of 660 MW each at village Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district and THDC’s three units of 660 MW each at Khurja in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district. Niti Aayog wants the companies to reconsider setting up these new capacities for now and instead study such projects which are at an advanced stage and where a sufficient amount of money already lies invested.

The government, with help from Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation, has identified projects totalling 25,000 MW as stressed and that need to be warehoused under an asset management firm. The projects involve an investment of Rs 1,80,000 crore.

The asset management firm will grandfather the plants till demand for power picks up and the projects are healthy again. This would prevent such projects from going to the NCLT as a non-performing asset and thus save the capital including the creditors’ money locked in them.

The two power projects have been ‘work in progress’ for many years now. THDC and SJVN had in 2010 and 2013 respectively signed the memoranda of understanding for setting up these projects. As per today’s estimates, each project will cost at least Rs 9,000 crore excluding the cost of setting up transmission lines and fuel expenses.

“Both the projects have secured most of the clearances. The Public Investment Board has also given its approval to invest the funds required for the projects. But Niti Aayog has raised these objections. It has not asked for scrapping the projects. What it is arguing is that when there are already capacities either lying idle or awaiting a developer, then it makes no sense for a renewable energy company to start a thermal project afresh,” the official said.

The projects can be taken up later when the issue of stressed assets has been resolved, the official said. Approvals by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are awaited for both the projects.

SJVN, formerly known as Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, counts the Central and the Himachal Pradesh governments as 63.93 per cent and 26.85 per cent shareholders. The rest is with the public. THDCIL, formerly known as Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd, is an unlisted 75:25 joint venture of Central and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Coal India will supply the fuel for the SJVN project while THDC has been allotted the Amelia cola mine in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district for captive use.

It remains to be seen if Niti Aayog’s objections will further slow the already-delayed projects. Long-term power purchase agreements — a key factor in ensuring the viability of any power project — have already been signed for both the projects.