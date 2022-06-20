Beer makers record sales surge after a lull of two years

Beer makers like United Breweries, B9 Beverages and DeVANS Modern Breweries have reported a surge in beer sales this year after a two-year disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DeVANS Modern Breweries, which sells brands such as Godfather, Kotsberg Pils and Six Fields, sales in the first five months of 2022 jumped as much as 15 percent compared to the pre-COVID period.

“Our sales plummeted by nearly 80 percent during the period January-May 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019 due to the complete shutdown imposed due to the pandemic. In 2021, sales increased by 73 percent (as compared to 2020) due to lesser impact of the pandemic. However, sales this year have been exceptional,” said Prem Dewan, managing director of DeVANS Modern.

“We expect to end FY23 with an increase of at least 80 percent over the FY20 figure,” he added. DeVANS expects to close FY23 with sales of over 8 million cases and cross 12 million cases in FY24.

United Breweries, which sells Kingfisher and Heineken, too, reported a surge in sales.

“This year, with an early and intense summer, we witnessed normalcy in the market which has aided volume recovery post-COVID. March saw significant momentum and was a harbinger for the peak season,” said Rishi Pardal, managing director and chief executive officer, United Breweries.

Summers are the peak season for brewers, which draw about 40-50 percent of sales during the season. Sales of alcoholic beverages including beer fell 30-40 percent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry estimates.

Barley woes

Beer makers had prepared for a significant jump in sales this season and ramped up their production capacity. Supply constraints caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation have dampened their spirits somewhat.

B9 Beverages, maker of the Bira91 craft beer, has its breweries in the North, East and West running at nearly full capacity, founder and CEO Ankur Jain said.

Even so, it isn’t able to meet demand in certain parts of the country, he said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, exporters of over a third of the world’s barley and wheat, has resulted in a global shortage of these grains.

India, according to earlier estimates, was expected to produce surplus wheat this season, but unfavourable weather has led to a fall in production of the commodity, given harvest losses in Punjab and Haryana.

The India government slashed its estimate of wheat output for FY22-23 to 105 million tonnes from 111.23 million tonnes.

The shortage has triggered several challenges for beer makers, which had been eager to tap the surge in demand this season.

“The biggest dampener this year has been the huge increase in cost of all inputs,” said Dewan.

According to the industry, the price of barley has doubled, the cost of glass bottles has increased by more than 30 percent and is expected to rise still further. The price of all other inputs, including cartons used for packaging, has increased in double digits.

Beer makers are working on mitigating inputs costs while taking steps to ensure steady supply of raw materials.

“At present, we have five breweries that are operational but as the market expectations increase, we will continue to align our capacity and meet the growing consumer demand. Moreover, we are also securing raw materials in adequate quantities to ensure uninterrupted production and supply,” said Jain.

Price hikes

Brewers have hiked prices to mitigate the impact of inflation. Given that in India, prices of alcoholic beverages are controlled by state governments, which derive a significant part of revenue from brewers and distillers, companies are yet to convince certain states to increase prices.

United Breweries has introduced price hikes in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and a number of smaller states.

B9 Beverages has raised the price of Bira 91 in most states and changed the composition of its product mix in some others to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Companies indicated that they are in discussions with other state governments to increase prices so as to protect their margins. ​