Bayer, Curadev enter EUR 250 mn licensing pact to develop drugs for auto-inflammatory diseases

German drug maker Bayer and Curadev, a drug discovery company based in India, on March 23 announced a collaboraion and licensing deal to develop new drugs targeting lung, cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases using latter's Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) antagonist platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Curadev will receive an upfront payment. In addition, Curadev will receive research funding during the research term and might be eligible for pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially over EUR 250 million as well as royalties of single digit percentages of net sales.

As part of the agreement, Bayer will gain exclusive access to novel molecules from Curadev that are designed to inhibit the STING pathway. The companies will collaborate to optimize and advance these molecules, as well as others generated during the collaboration, into clinical development.

STING antagonists or drugs to inhibit or stop STING pathway offer tremendous potential for new treatments, as STING is known to play a role in activating the innate immune system in auto-inflammatory diseases.

“In line with our strategy, we continue to deepen our understanding of pathology in disease areas with high unmet medical need and further strengthen our research activities on mechanisms with broader potential, rather than individual indications,” said Dr. Joerg Moeller, Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals

Division and Head of Research and Development.

“Curadev identified STING as a versatile target where both agonists and antagonists can play an important role in diverse disease conditions,” said Dr. Arjun Surya, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of Curadev.

"The agile and collaborative approach of Bayer in building this partnership convinces us that we have found the ideal partner to develop our portfolio of STING antagonists for various disease indications."