Battle for Fortis control intensifies as Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur enter fray

In another twist to the Fortis Healthcare saga, the country’s second largest healthcare provider said on Thursday that it has received an unsolicited binding offer jointly from Sunil Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur to invest Rs 1,250 crore directly into the company through a preferential allotment.

Of the Rs 1,250 crore Munjal and Burmans have offered to invest Rs 500 crore immediately, and Rs 750 crore post due diligence to be completed within three weeks.

Group entities of Munjal and Burmans are shareholders of Fortis, holding approximately 3 percent shares.

With the latest proposal to pump in Rs 1,250 crore – Munjal and Burmans will get around 16 percent stake in Fortis in addition to the existing 3 percent.

“We are investing an amount of Rs 500 crores, based on the current business and financial position of the company reflected in the Company's various public filings, and taking into account information in the public domain, without doing any due diligence,” said Munjals and Burmans in a joint statement.

Allotment and pricing will be as per SEBI ICDR guidelines for preferential issues or Rs 156 per share whichever is higher.

Incidentally – Munjal and Burmans are offering one rupee over and above the revised offer of Rs 155 per share of Manipal Hospitals

“Our offer is in the best interest of Fortis Healthcare. In fact, all those connected with the company’s ecosystem, its shareholders, patients, their attendants, the community and public at large, in addition to the lenders, suppliers, doctors, medical and non-medical staff will benefit from it. We are investing in the company and our aim is to create value for all stakeholders,” said Munjal in the letter to Fortis' Board.

“Our offer does not envisage any changes in the current structure, operations and assets of the company and is simple and is almost immediately implementable,” said Anand Burman.

“Since this is in the interest of all concerned, he expressed the hope that the Board would consider this “very simple” offer and put it before shareholders to take a final decision. We believe that our offer deserves serious and urgent consideration,” Burman added.

Munjal and Burmans have sought one board seat to the investors to monitor the above transaction.

Meanwhile, Fortis said the proposal is under evaluation by the company and we will keep stock exchanges informed accordingly.

Munjal along with Burmans approached the company in the last week of March 2018 with the offer.

On July 19, 2017, Hero expressed interest in exploring the possibility of an M&A with Fortis, and had entered into a non-disclosure agreement.

“Unfortunately, these discussions could not fructify as there was an impasse which arose on account of the management's insistence that Hero should state the commercials, including a price, before any due diligence could commence and Hero insisted that unless a due diligence was permitted, no commercials including a price could be offered,” Hero said in a statement.

“This resulted in a stalemate by the end of July 2017, and hence the discussions did not progress further at that stage,” the statement added.

Both Hero and Burmans have thereafter independently acquired and held shares of the company.

“As shareholders, we are concerned regarding the Company's future, as it presently finds itself at a very critical juncture of existence,” Munjal and Burmans said.

An analyst tracking the series of events in the Fortis saga who didn’t want to be named said, “Ideally a buyer aims at buying controlling stake, the money that they are talking about will get them 16 percent stake - it’s interesting to see what Munjals and Burmans are planning to do here, running hospitals isn’t there core business.”

IHH Healthcare proposed bid

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that the Malaysia-headquartered healthcare provider had proposed a potential bid of as much as USD 1.3 billion for Fortis that values each share of the company at Rs 160 topping an offer made by the Manipal-TPG consortium, quoting unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Manipal Hospitals-TPG combine sweetened the deal to buy Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday revising the bid by upwards of 21 percent valuing Fortis at USD 1.2 billion.

“We will make appropriate announcement(s) should there be any material developments,” IHH spokesperson from Singapore said in email response to Moneycontrol.

Shares of Fortis rose 4.17 percent to close at Rs 153.80 on the BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.47 percent to end at 34,101.13 points.

Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh - referred as Singh brothers the erstwhile promoters of Fortis now own around 0.77 percent stake in the company.

Yes Bank remains the largest shareholder of Fortis with 15 percent stake in the company.