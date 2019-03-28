Bata aims to open 500 franchise stores in next 4-5 years

India’s largest shoe retailer, Bata has set a of target of opening 500 franchisee stores over the next four-to-five years, according to its Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kataria.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Kataria said the company will continue to open more company-operated and franchise stores, which will help it to increase its footprint in more towns.

At present, Bata has 1,500 stores that also sells brands like Power and Hush Puppies.

Edited excerpts:

A:We witnessed double-digit demand growth in the first three quarters.

A: The third quarter was one of our better quarters. In the fashion industry, we do see the effect of the festivals and seasonality. It is too early for us to predict how the year will pan out.

A: We have seen growth coming in from Tier III and IV towns, including some franchise stores that we have opened in the recent past. The source of growth is slightly different. It’s coming through a different set of products and brands that we are able to take to towns.

A: One of our major strategies in the last few years has been premiumisation. By bringing in new ideas and offers, we have been able to charge little bit more.

A: We have been here for 85 years. There is huge runway to grow in Tier IV and V towns. In metros and Tier I towns, we are undertaking value upgradation and premiumisation. We want to be in the right malls as we go forward.

A: We have expanded to several categories besides footcare and shoecare like ladies and men’s bags. We will continue to focus on these categories.

A: We have roughly opened about 100 stores over the last few years and will continue with that.

A: As far as our strategy is concerned, both engines have a role to play. We will continue to open company-operated stores as we have done in the past. We are targeting opening 500 franchisee stores over the next four-to-five years. This will help to increase our footprint in many more towns.

A: I do not see too much of an impact from general elections in the medium term.

A: None that I can talk about right now.