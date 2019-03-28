Bata aims to open 500 franchise stores in next 4-5 years

At present, Bata has 1,500 stores that also sells brands like Power and Hush Puppies
India’s largest shoe retailer, Bata has set a of target of opening 500 franchisee stores over the next four-to-five years, according to its Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kataria.
In an interview to Moneycontrol, Kataria said the company will continue to open more company-operated and franchise stores, which will help it to increase its footprint in more towns.
At present, Bata has 1,500 stores that also sells brands like Power and Hush Puppies.
A: We witnessed double-digit demand growth in the first three quarters.Q: Are you witnessing any demand slowdown in the last quarter since we are nearing general elections? How do you see the rest of the year panning out?
A: The third quarter was one of our better quarters. In the fashion industry, we do see the effect of the festivals and seasonality. It is too early for us to predict how the year will pan out.Q: Where are you seeing demand largely coming from?
A: We have seen growth coming in from Tier III and IV towns, including some franchise stores that we have opened in the recent past. The source of growth is slightly different. It’s coming through a different set of products and brands that we are able to take to towns.Q: Is a larger chunk of growth coming in from premiumisation?
A: One of our major strategies in the last few years has been premiumisation. By bringing in new ideas and offers, we have been able to charge little bit more.Q: What is kind of growth targets are you working on?
A: We have been here for 85 years. There is huge runway to grow in Tier IV and V towns. In metros and Tier I towns, we are undertaking value upgradation and premiumisation. We want to be in the right malls as we go forward.Q: Bata has ventured into new categories of late. Are you planning to add any new categories to your portfolio?
A: We have expanded to several categories besides footcare and shoecare like ladies and men’s bags. We will continue to focus on these categories.Q: In terms of store expansion, what is the target you are working with?
A: We have roughly opened about 100 stores over the last few years and will continue with that.Q: Going forward, will you be looking at company-owned or franchisee stores?
A: As far as our strategy is concerned, both engines have a role to play. We will continue to open company-operated stores as we have done in the past. We are targeting opening 500 franchisee stores over the next four-to-five years. This will help to increase our footprint in many more towns.Q: We are inching close to general elections. Do you see any impact on your business?
A: I do not see too much of an impact from general elections in the medium term.Q: Any inorganic growth plans?A: None that I can talk about right now.