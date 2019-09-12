App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BAT plans to cut 2,300 jobs by January 2020

The company said the move would impact over 20% of its senior roles as it takes steps to eliminate duplicate roles in its aim to create fewer but larger business units among other things.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British American Tobacco Plc said on September 12 it would lay off 2,300 employees globally by January as the world's second largest tobacco company by sales looks to streamline its operations.

"My goal is to oversee a step change in New Category growth and significantly simplify our current ways of working and business processes," Chief Executive Officer Jack Bowles said in a statement.

The "New Category" business includes brands like vuse for e-cigarettes, velo - a nicotine pouch for the gums and glo for tobacco heating devices.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #BAT #Companies #world

