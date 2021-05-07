Banks using own funds for COVID support can also avail regulatory incentives, says RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 7 said banks using own resources to lend for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country will also be eligible for regulatory incentives. "Banks desirous of deploying their own resources without availing funds from the RBI under the scheme for lending to the specified segments mentioned above will also be eligible for the incentives," the RBI said.

On May 5, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate till March 31, 2022 to boost provision of immediate liquidity for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country.

Under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities including vaccine manufacturers, importers/suppliers of vaccine and priority medical devices, hospitals, dispensaries, pathology labs and diagnostic centres. Banks can deliver these loans to borrowers directly or through intermediary financial entities regulated by the RBI, the central bank said. Under the scheme, banks are expected to create a COVID loan book.

The scheme also covers loans to manufacturers and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators; importers of vaccines and COVID-related drugs, COVID-related logistics firms and also patients for treatment.

To encourage banks for such lending, the RBI said banks can tag such loans under the priority sector lending (PSL) classification up to March 31, 2022. PSL refers to mandatory lending to economically weaker sections of the society. These loans will continue to be classified under PSL till repayment/maturity, whichever is earlier, the RBI said.

Also, as an additional incentive, such banks will be eligible to park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the COVID loan book with the RBI under the reverse repo window at a rate which is 25 bps lower than the repo rate, the RBI said.