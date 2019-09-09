Banks look at debt recast plan for Suzlon: Report

Loss-making Suzlon Energy's lenders may be forced to take a haircut on loans due to lack of active interest from potential buyers, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Two international companies had expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the wind turbine maker but a deal did not materialise, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A settlement plan backed by Danish firm Vestas Wind Systems fell through, according to a Bloomberg report.

Canadian investor Brookefield had also considered purchasing a majority stake but the talks failed due to differences over valuation.