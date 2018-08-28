Banks fear more losses as stressed power assets get referred to bankruptcy courts in 15 days

Bankers fear more loan losses as they prepare to take stressed power assets for resolution under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) in the next 15 days.

After the Allahabad High Court judgment on August 27 declining interim relief to power companies from escaping insolvency proceedings, bankers fear more hair-cuts on their loans. Provisions could also see a minor increase once the assets are referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Hair-cut is a technical term for losses made due to non-recovery of any part of a loan while provision is the capital set aside towards potential loan losses or non-performing assets (NPAs) by lenders. The provision is written back in case of the loan recovery.

In and out of bankruptcy

Almost 34 coal-based thermal power plants with an exposure of about Rs 1.77 lakh crore are under stress as per the government's Standing Committee report. Of these State Bank of India (SBI) has already referred about 16 assets to insolvency courts while about 7-8 accounts worth Rs 17,000 crore are in the process of a resolution under the Samadhan scheme outside of the NCLTs.

Lenders led by SBI are working on resolution plans for companies including KSK Mahanadi, Prayagraj Power, JP Power Venture, SKS Power, Jhabua Power and Coastal Energen.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of SBI said four are approved by SBI and the remaining four would be approved in the next two days.

Banks have not estimated the entire impact, but if approved, the plans will require at least a 50 percent haircut on an average. Under insolvency, the haircuts would be much higher. Additionally, lenders have made provisions of approximately 25-35 percent for these power assets.

A senior public sector lender said those stressed power projects taken to the NCLT by lenders, will see a significantly lower liquidation value. Provisions may also increase after being admitted to the NCLT.

RBI deadline

As per the February 12 circular, the RBI had set a 180-day timeline starting March 1 for resolution of large corporate loan defaults of over Rs 2,000 crore, failing which banks have to refer these cases for insolvency proceedings.

The stressed companies such as Essar Power, Korba West Power Co. Ltd, Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal), Lanco Anpara, Jindal India Thermal and Sravant Energy among others will be filed for insolvency in the next month.

Rajkiran Rai G, CEO and Managing Director of Union Bank of India, said, “We have not factored in the court judgment, it will not make much difference. The resolution process will take its own course, the judgment does not make a difference.”

According to him, the issue of how many accounts will go the NCLT will be discussed because there are 15 more days to decide. Union Bank’s exposure to the power sector stands at about Rs 6,000 crore to power.

Power sector stress

The Allahabad HC judgment is also likely to impact further investments in the Indian power sector, which witnessed a significant capacity expansion during the past 6-7 years.

Given that the projects face critical issues, getting buyers and investors for these stressed assets would be very difficult, unless the underlying issues -- coal supply and power purchase agreements (PPAs) -- are addressed.

Some major issues for the creation of stress in the power sector include non-availability of regular fuel supply arrangements, lack of enough PPAs, projects set up without linkage, cancellation of coal blocks, delay in project implementation leading to higher costs and inability of the promoter to infuse equity and working capital.