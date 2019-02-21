App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking veteran Alan Eddie Joins AST as Chief Technology Officer

Eddie was most recently the CIO of Trading Technology, the eighth-largest bank in Europe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AST, a full-service, tech-enabled ownership data management and advisory firm, announced the appointment of Alan Eddie as its new Chief Technology Officer. Eddie will be overseeing the company’s technology strategy and operations. Based in New York, Eddie reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Flanigan.

Eddie is an innovative leader adept at building and integrating global teams, and he brings extensive experience in strategic technology planning, innovation and digital transformation. He was most recently Chief Information Officer of Trading Technology at Nordea, the eighth-largest bank in Europe, delivering and managing technology solutions for its Capital Markets, Wholesale Banking, Wealth Management and Asset Management practices.

“Alan is well known and respected for his strategic leadership and innovative approaches, having made a transformative impact on some of the world’s preeminent banks through large-scale business line and company integrations, the buildout of regulatory reporting and lending systems, and the implementation of revolutionary platforms to manage client interactions,” said Flanigan. “We are pleased to welcome Alan to our senior leadership team and know he’ll play a key role in the ongoing transformation of our business, to the benefit of our clients.”

Prior to his time at Nordea, Eddie was Managing Director, Technology at JP Morgan Chase, held several senior technology roles at both RBS Global Banking & Markets and UBS, and served as Vice President of Cash Management Technology at Citigroup. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of Aberdeen and a Doctorate degree in Management Administration from Lancaster University.

“I’m excited to join AST because the firm’s expert advisory and ownership services are backed by a team that is talented and passionate about innovation and driving the industry to new levels. AST’s proprietary technology platforms, like the mutual fund proxy voting solution powered by blockchain, and the Issuer Central platform integrating registered and street data, can help companies achieve their goals with speed, accuracy and transparency,” Eddie said.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

