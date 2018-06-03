Banking sector this week: PSB staff strike impacts cash transactions, ICICI Bank chief on “annual leave” & loan rates hiked

ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar has gone on an “annual leave” at a time when an independent enquiry is probing her after impropriety allegations from yet another whistleblower.

Meanwhile, loan borrowers get hit by the increase in their EMIs as top banks raise interest rates. In between, customers were also inconvenienced after a two-day bank strike on May 30 and 31, where 10 lakh employees were protesting against a meagre two percent wage hike.

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

A mid-week announcement by ICICI Bank to call for an independent probe against Kochhar, its CEO and managing director who is battling nepotism allegations since two months, had cheered investors.

After the enquiry announcement, ICICI Bank shares shot up five percent as the shareholders expected the uncertainty over the leadership position and its impact on the bank’s future.

Kochhar has been in the midst of a storm relating to charges of impropriety and conflict of interest while granting loans to Videocon Group, who promoter Venugopal Dhoot is said to be an investor in NuPower Renewables which is founded by Kochhar’s husband.

On Friday, reports suggested that Kochhar was asked by the bank’s Board to go on “indefinite leave” until the probe against her is completed.

However, the bank denied this saying she was on her annual leave as planned in advance itself. This led to correction in the stock which ended about 1.37 percent higher on Friday.

Lending rate hike

On the business front, ICICI Bank and other banks followed Punjab National Bank (PNB) and State Bank of India (SBI) to raise lending interest rates, thereby making loans costlier for new and old borrowers.

Starting off with government owned second largest lender PNB, which hiked rates on Thursday by 10-20 basis points (bps), country’s biggest lender SBI also increased the rates by 10 bps across all tenure loans. This was quickly followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

More banks are likely to follow suit and borrowers will now have to shell out more on their EMIs or equated monthly instalments.

The rate hike by the banks came just days ahead of the key policy rate due to be announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6.

In other news, Allahabad High Court provided relief to banks to avoid taking action on power sector stressed assets based on the RBI’s February 12 circular that mandates insolvency proceedings on non-performing assets (NPAs) which are failed to resolve within 180 days of default.