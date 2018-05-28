Bank of India Q4 loss at Rs 3,970 cr on higher provisions; asset quality worsens

State-owned lender Bank of India Monday reported a net loss of Rs 3,969.27 crore for the March quarter, as asset quality worsened and provisions increased. The bank had posted a loss of Rs 1,045.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated the bank's loss to come in at Rs 1,187 crore.

Net interest income or NII (the difference between interest earned and paid) fell 26 percent to Rs 2,563.85 crore from Rs 3,469 crore in the year-ago period. A Reuters poll estimated an NII decline of 22 percent to Rs 2,699 crore.

Other income declined 21.5 percent to Rs 1,375.23 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,754 crore in Q4 FY17. It was projected to fall by 67 percent to Rs 1,052 crore.

Bank of India's loss has taken the total loss posted by the public sector banking system so far this quarter to Rs 54,000 crore. The Reserve Bank of India’s revised bad loan resolution framework on February 12 have magnified the losses.

Provisions and NPAs

During the quarter under review, total provisions jumped 41 percent to Rs 6,674.12 crore from Rs 4,736.21 crore a year ago. The poll estimated it to decline by nearly 50 percent to Rs 3,175 crore.

Out of the total provisions, the share for non-performing assets (NPAs) was Rs 6,699.23 crore in Q4 which was a 49.4 percent jump YoY.

Gross non-performing asset (GNPAs) ratio to the total loans worsened to 16.58 percent in Q4 from 13.22 percent a year ago. It improved marginally from 16.93 percent as on December quarter.

Net NPAs stood at 8.26 percent from 10.29 percent as on December end 2017 and 6.90 percent as on March-end 2017.

A Motilal Oswal report expected the gross NPA ratio to be at 15.7 percent while net NPAs to be at 7.8 percent.

The bank disclosed that the divergences in gross NPA were Rs 14,057 crore in FY17 while divergences in net NPA was Rs 9,707 crore

In its April circular, RBI permitted banks to spread provisioning for mark-to-market losses (depreciation) on investments held in the available for sale (AFS) and held for trading (HFT) categories for the quarters ended December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018. The losses can be spread over four quarters, commencing from the quarter in which the loss has been incurred.

The bank has opted to avail this dispensation only in respect of depreciation provision arising in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Accordingly, depreciation of Rs 347.55 crore has been charged to Profit and Loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The bank said the remaining depreciation of Rs 1,042.65 crore will be charged to profit & loss account in the subsequent quarters of ensuing fiscal year.

Full year performance

The loss for the year stood at Rs 6,043.71 crore compared to Rs 1,558.33 crore in FY17. The poll expected the loss to be at Rs 3,473 crore.

The results were announced post market hours. Shares of the bank ended at Rs 107.85 a share, up by 4.71 percent compared to the previous day’s close on BSE.

"Recovery is the USP of this quarter. We are the only bank to reduce both gross and net NPAs," said Dinabandhu Mohapatra, MD and CEO of Bank of India at the conference post the results announcement. The bank made a strong growth in bad loan recoveries to the tune of over Rs 11,000 crore. We expect further Rs 500 crore recoveries in the first quarter, he added.

The bank is targeting a credit growth of 8-10 percent and for the net NPA target, Mohapatra added, they will try to achieve lower than 6 percent for this fiscal. Their corporate-retail mix is 48:52. He said they want to bring corporate down to 40 percent in the mix.