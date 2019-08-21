Bank of Baroda capital raising committee to meet next week to consider bond issue

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 0.86% lower at Rs 97.90 apiece on BSE.
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on August 21 said its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising of capital through issuance of bonds. The bank, however, did not elaborate of quantum of funds it is plans to raise.
"...Meeting of the capital raising committee (CRC) of whole time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on 26.08.2019 to consider raising of capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds/additional tier 1 bonds," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 0.86 percent lower at Rs 97.90 apiece on BSE.