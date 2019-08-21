App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda capital raising committee to meet next week to consider bond issue

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 0.86% lower at Rs 97.90 apiece on BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on August 21 said its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising of capital through issuance of bonds. The bank, however, did not elaborate of quantum of funds it is plans to raise.

"...Meeting of the capital raising committee (CRC) of whole time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on 26.08.2019 to consider raising of capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds/additional tier 1 bonds," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 0.86 percent lower at Rs 97.90 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Companies #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.