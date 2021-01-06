Bandhan Bank sees 5% Q-O-Q loan growth in December quarter

live bse live

Private sector lender, Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said its loan growth in the third quarter stood at 5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis (Q-O-Q) while deposits grew by 8 percent.

Loans grew to Rs 80,255 crore from Rs76,615 crore in the September quarter while deposits grew to Rs71,188 crore from Rs66,218 crore during the period, the bank said in an update to exchanges.

CASA (current and savings accounts deposits) grew by 21 percent on Q-O-Q basis to Rs30,504 crore from Rs25,279 crore while the CASA ratio (ratio of CASA deposits to total deposits) improved to Rs 43 percent from 38 percent in the September quarter, the bank said.

Share of retail deposits to total deposits grew to 81 percent in December quarter from 77 percent in the previous quarter, the bank said.

Meanwhile, on January 4, Yes Bank said the total loan book grew by 1.3 percent in the December quarter to Rs 1,69,050 crore from Rs 1,66,923 crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in the quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 percent compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.

Yes Bank’s deposits, over a quarter-on-quarter basis, grew by 7.7 percent to Rs 1,46,233 crore from Rs 1,35,815 crore in the year-ago quarter. Further, certificate of deposits (CDs) grew by 1.9 percent to Rs 7,395 crore from Rs 7,259 crore in the preceding quarter.

The credit-to-deposit ratio in the December quarter stood at 115.6 percent as compared with 122.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The liquidity coverage ratio, a key financial indicator, stood at 115.5 percent compared with 107.3 percent in the previous quarter.