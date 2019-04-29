App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ball in Medanta's court, following Manipal-TPG's Rs 5,800-cr acquisition bid

Manipal and TPG entered into negotiations with heart surgeon Naresh Trehan and other investors in October 2018 to acquire their stake in Medanta.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Whatsapp

Manipal Hospitals, backed by US private equity investor TPG Capital, is waiting to hear from the Board of Medanta Hospital for which it has submitted a bid of about Rs 5,800 crore.

“They (Medanta) are yet to take it to their board (for evaluation of the bid),” a senior executive told Moneycontrol.

Medanta is yet decide on a timeframe of this board meet.

Medanta couldn't be reached for a comment.

related news

Manipal and TPG entered into negotiations with Medanta Chairman and heart surgeon Naresh Trehan, as well as other investors, in October 2018 to acquire their stake in the company.

Manipal, led by Ranjan Pai, was in race to buy Fortis Healthcare, but Malaysia's IHH Healthcare outbid rivals to buy the troubled healthcare provider.

Pai is believed to be aggressively pursuing Medanta as the deal would help Manipal expand its footprint in north India.

Economic Times reported on April 29 that Medanta’s exiting investor Carlyle will decide on the offer by next week. The report also said that KKR-backed Radiant may also join the race though it hasn’t yet submitted the financial bids.

Dr Trehan, his family members and co-founder Sunil Sachdevan own 55 percent while the rest is held by Carlyle Group (27 percent) and Temasek (18 percent).

According to RoC filings, Medanta's holding company GHPL was valued at Rs 4,330.8 crore as of April 2018.

Medanta runs a flagship super-specialty tertiary-care hospital in Gurugram called Medicity. It commenced operations in November 2009 and has a 1,544 bed capacity as on March 31, 2018.

Along with Medicity, Medanta operates a 120-bed hospital in Indore and a 174-bed hospital in Ranchi on lease. Medanta is in the process of doubling its bed count in the next two-three years by setting up hospitals in Lucknow, Patna and Noida.
First Published on Apr 29, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Medanta #mergers & acquisitions

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exclusive: Varun Dhawan votes along with dad ...

Avengers: Endgame first weekend collection is almost double these top ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Chopra among others to cast early v ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Virat Kohli's picture on his voter ID will m ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Review: It won't make your Monday w ...

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra party it up at a girls’ night o ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Written Update: Winterfell is at wa ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rishi Kapoor asks for help from Indian Consu ...

Mohd Shami's Estranged Wife Arrested After High Drama in In-Laws' Resi ...

Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Living Off the Bea ...

Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving ...

Sri Lankan Prez Sirisena Suspends Defiant Police Chief Over Blasts, Na ...

Fan Pitts Night King Against Thanos in 'Endgame Of Thrones', Gets a Sh ...

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Pacer Behrendorff Leaves For WC Preparation

Your Vote Is Your Voice - Button Dabaao, Desh Bachao!

This Hollywood Star Wants to Collaborate with Mahesh Babu on an Intern ...

Jawan vs Chowkidar: SP Changes Varanasi Candidate, Fields Sacked Jawan ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Voter turnout recorded at 38.63% till 2 ...

Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on plea challenging ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's 6 constituencies see modest voting ...

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea alleging violation of model code by ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 review: A foggy war with a chess-st ...

Oil, rupee, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week ahe ...

Bajaj Finance gained over 50 percent every year since FY14

The worst is not over for YES Bank as asset quality degrades

Billionaire Warren Buffett: This is the 'one easy way' to increase you ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Ex-corporator in Kanpur cultivates fol ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 review: Battle of Winterfell triump ...

Cyclone Fani likely to move northwestwards, then recurve north-northea ...

Sri Lanka's ban on 'face veil' takes effect; President Maithripala Sir ...

Jet Airways will fly again if SBI is serious about getting a bidder, s ...

Barcelona Open: Dominic Thiem registers his most intelligently-won tit ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

TikTok ban: The case highlighted the inability of Indian laws to preve ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.