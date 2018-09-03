App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Balaji Telefilms appoints Aashish Singh as CEO of movie business

Balaji Telefilms said it has a slate of movies it is now curating for the next few years, tailored to diverse audiences.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Balaji Telefilms Monday said it has appointed Aashish Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its movie business. "Aashish will have overall business responsibility for the movie business and will be reporting to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group Chief Operating Officer," Balaji Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

"This appointment in line with Balaji Telefilms enhancing its organisation strength to drive enhanced success with its movie business," it added.

Balaji Telefilms said it has a slate of movies it is now curating for the next few years, tailored to diverse audiences.

"The movie business follows a smart pre-sales and co-production strategy, enabling Balaji Telefilms to target better commercial values," it added.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #Balaji Telefilms #Business

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.