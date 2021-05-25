Bajaj Electricals Q4 result: Net profit at Rs 54.26 crore; EPC segment loss narrows

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Consumer electricals firm Bajaj Electricals posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.26 crore for the March quarter (Q4). The company had posted loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period.

For Q4, the company posted a 3.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in income from operations at Rs 1,258 crore.

Here, the Consumer Products (CP) segment saw a 30.6 percent YoY in revenue to Rs 975 crore in Q4.

The EPC segment saw a 48.9 percent YoY decline in revenue to Rs 283 crore in Q4. However, the losses in this segment came down. EPC recorded a loss of Rs 8 crore as against loss of Rs 23 crore in the year-ago period.

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Electricals said the consumer products business has delivered a strong performance in this quarter, despite a very sharp increase in commodity prices and a weakening of overall demand sentiment, post the third quarter.

"Our EPC segment has further reduced its loss, while continuing to focus on execution and working capital. On a full-year basis, despite it being a pandemic-impacted year, we have delivered strongly to our overall strategy in line with our long-term vision. We have generated Rs 658 crore of operating cashflow and significantly reduced our debts," he added.

The order book as on April 1, 2021 stands at Rs 1,116 crore, comprising of Rs 476 crore for Transmission Line Towers, Rs 224 crore for Power Distribution, and Rs 416 crore for Illumination Projects.