Bajaj Electricals eyes larger pie of B2B market

Bajaj Electricals today said it expects the B2B segment to account for a larger chunk of overall sales in the coming years as it is focusing on areas like smart connected devices and IoT. The lighting products and consumer durables maker, which has partnered with technology major Cisco, would continue to bid for the government's smart cities projects, besides other opportunities.

Bajaj Electricals, which has already introduced internet of things (IoT) enabled air coolers, would extend this technology to other products.

"We would be in the technologically advanced solution provider segment. It could be in the application of outdoor or it could be in the application of indoor. We would provide a complete solution," Bajaj Electricals President and Country Head - Luminaire segment, Raja Mukherjee told PTI.

"We aim to raise the level of infrastructure and technology by providing smart products, IoT lightings, EPC services, solar and IBMS solutions, which will certainly help in the development of the city and make sustainable living spaces for people," he added.

The B2B segment accounts for around 55 percent of its overall revenues, which stood at Rs 4,716.39 crore in FY 2017-18.

"We want to enhance our market reach and penetration and would try to increase the contribution," he added.

The company is expecting a growth of over 25 percent in the lighting segment in the Delhi market over last year.

Bajaj Electricals is also upgrading its technology for the smart cities projects.

"Now along with smart poles, we have street lights which are communicable. We are the only organization which has smart street lights, which are compatible with three technology platforms," he said.

The company has worked with Jaipur Development Authority for its smart initiatives and is working on several other smart city projects.

Bajaj Electricals today launched various smart indoor solutions which are IoT enabled, integrated building management solutions and connected outdoor solutions at its ‘.nxt upgrade' show here.