Bajaj Auto subsidiary gets RBI nod for NBFC business

The two- and three-wheeler maker had made an application on July 9 this year to the Reserve Bank of India for an NBFC Licence.

Bajaj Auto informed stock exchanges in its filing on September 1 that its subsidiary Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance has received Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank (RBI) to commence the business of non-banking finance company (NBFC).

The company has also stated that Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance will carry out the business of nonbanking financial institution without accepting public deposits.

The said license was received on August 31, 2023, Bajaj Auto said.

"...we would like to inform you that Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, has received on 31 August 2023 from RBI a Certificate of Registration, bearing No. N-13.02465 dated 29 August 2023 under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to commence/carry on the business of nonbanking financial institution without accepting public deposits, subject to the conditions given in the said certificate," the company said in the communication.

The RBI also included disclaimer while issuing the licence. It said, "Reserve Bank of India neither accepts any responsibility nor guarantees the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for discharge of any liability by the company."

Bajaj Auto announced the setting up of a 100 percent captive finance subsidiary Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance in 2021 and said it would finance only those products that are manufactured by the company.

The Pune-based two-wheeler major in Q1FY24 reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,665 crore, which is a 42 percent rise from Rs 1,173 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

At close of market hours on September 1, Bajaj Auto stock ended at Rs 4,668.45 on the NSE, up 1.18 percent from previous close.