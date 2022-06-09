English
    Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on June 14

    The last time the company had done a buyback of shares was in the year 2000, when shareholders had approved a buyback of up to 1.8 crore equity shares at Rs 400 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
    Bajaj Auto (Representative image)

     
     
    Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd said on June 9 its board will meet on June 14 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

    “This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, inter-alia to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018,” the company said in an exchange filing.

    Bajaj Auto added: “Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from 9 June 2022 to 16 June 2022 (both days inclusive), for the designated persons as per the Company's Code of Conduct framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.”

    Last time the company did a share buyback was in 2000, when shareholders had approved a buyback of up to 1.8 crore equity shares at Rs 400 per share.

    Bajaj Auto reported lower-than-expected sales data for May. It reported, total sales of 2.75 lakh units for May, which was below Nomura India Securities’ estimate of 3.12 lakh.

    Sales volumes in the previous month grew merely 1 percent on a year-on-year basis and were down more than 34 percent from their pre-pandemic levels in May 2019.

    The muted sales performance was led by a weak month for exports for the company. Two-wheeler exports slumped 15 percent on-year to 1.53 lakh units, while three-wheeler exports fell 67 percent to 10,163 on-year in May.

    Overall exports during May plummeted 22 percent on a year-on-year basis for Bajaj Auto, while domestic sales rose 85 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buyback #shares
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 08:48 pm
