English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Bajaj Auto 2-wheeler sales drop by 5% to 3,15,054 units in July

    Domestic two-wheelers sales increased by 5 per cent to 1,64,384 units in July 2022 against 1,56,232 units in the year-ago period while exports dropped 14 per cent to 1,50,670 units as compared to 1,74,337 units in the same month of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,865.05 | The scrip ended in the red on July 28. The two and three-wheeler maker clocked a 10.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,173.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by strong operating profit and price hikes. Profit for the June 2021 quarter was at Rs 1,061.2 crore. Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,182 per share.

    Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,865.05 | The scrip ended in the red on July 28. The two and three-wheeler maker clocked a 10.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,173.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by strong operating profit and price hikes. Profit for the June 2021 quarter was at Rs 1,061.2 crore. Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,182 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent drop in its total two-wheeler sales at 3,15,054 units in July 2022. The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,30,569 two-wheelers in July last year.

    Domestic two-wheelers sales increased by 5 per cent to 1,64,384 units in July 2022 against 1,56,232 units in the year-ago period while exports dropped 14 per cent to 1,50,670 units as compared to 1,74,337 units in the same month of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The commercial vehicles (CV) sales rose 3 per cent in the month at 39,616 units over 38,547 CVs sold in domestic and international markets in July last year, as per the filing.

    Total sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) fell 4 per cent to 3,54,670 vehicles during the reporting month as compared to 3,69,116 units in July 2021, the company said.

    Total exports (two-wheelers and CVs) declined by 15 per cent to 1,71,714 units in July compared to 2,01,843 vehicles sold in the overseas markets in the same month of 2021, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 12:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.