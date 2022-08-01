Bajaj Auto 2-wheeler sales drop by 5% to 3,15,054 units in July

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,865.05 | The scrip ended in the red on July 28. The two and three-wheeler maker clocked a 10.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,173.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by strong operating profit and price hikes. Profit for the June 2021 quarter was at Rs 1,061.2 crore. Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,182 per share.

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent drop in its total two-wheeler sales at 3,15,054 units in July 2022. The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,30,569 two-wheelers in July last year.

Domestic two-wheelers sales increased by 5 per cent to 1,64,384 units in July 2022 against 1,56,232 units in the year-ago period while exports dropped 14 per cent to 1,50,670 units as compared to 1,74,337 units in the same month of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The commercial vehicles (CV) sales rose 3 per cent in the month at 39,616 units over 38,547 CVs sold in domestic and international markets in July last year, as per the filing.

Total sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) fell 4 per cent to 3,54,670 vehicles during the reporting month as compared to 3,69,116 units in July 2021, the company said.

Total exports (two-wheelers and CVs) declined by 15 per cent to 1,71,714 units in July compared to 2,01,843 vehicles sold in the overseas markets in the same month of 2021, it said.