Bain Capital Co-Chairman Steve Pagliuca to retire: Report

Bain Capital co-chairman Steve Pagliuca is retiring after a 34-year career at the private-equity firm Bain Capital, according to a WSJ report.

However, Pagliuca will stay as a senior adviser at the company and will continue to be involved in the portfolio companies in which he holds a board seat. He will also be a significant investor in Bain's funds, part of a strategy laid out years ago, he told WSJ. Jonathan Lavine and John Connaughton will still lead Bain, the roles they assumed in 2016.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Pagliuca started his career with Bain & Co. Five years later, in 1989, he joined Bain Capital which was spun off from consulting firm.

His summer job paid for his doctorate in economics after he graduated from Harvard Business School. "I couldn't afford it, and saw an ad for a summer job," he recalled in an interview of his beginnings at Bain & Co, the report added. "They asked me to come on board and stay for two, three years, and they'd help me pay for my doctorate." He never ended up getting it.

Bain Capital was founded on the premise of leveraging management consulting skills in private equity buyouts. Pagliuca was a founding member of Information Partners, a joint venture between Dun & Bradstreet and Bain Capital.

Bain Capital had about $200 million under management when he joined the company. Currently, it has $160 billion in assets, making it one of the largest private equity firms in the world.

As a Bain executive for more than three decades, Pagliuca vetted many takeovers, including the purchase of Gartner Inc., where he remains a director. Also in 2006, he led Bain's $33 billion investment in hospital chain HCA Inc. with KKR & Co. and Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. HCA Inc. is now called HCA Healthcare Inc.