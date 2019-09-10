Baidu to invest $202 million in Chinese AI company Neusoft

Baidu's chief technology officer, Wang Haifeng, will serve as a board director for Neusoft, which was founded in 2011 in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, Baidu said.
China's search engine giant Baidu said on September 10 it will invest 1.44 billion yuan ($202 million) in artificial intelligence firm Neusoft Holdings, with a view to collaborate in sectors such as smart cities and healthcare.Baidu's chief technology officer, Wang Haifeng, will serve as a board director for Neusoft, which was founded in 2011 in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, Baidu said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:30 am