Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bahrain's Gulf Air suspends all fights to and from Pakistan due to closure of airspace

Pakistan carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets on on February 27, Pakistani officials said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has suspended all flights to and from Pakistan with immediate effect due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, it said in a statement on February 27.

"On 27 February, flights to/from Lahore, Multan and Islamabad are cancelled and all passengers will be transferred to next available flights when the airspace is open again," it said in a statement.

First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #aviation #Companies #Gulf Air #IAF #Pakistan #world

