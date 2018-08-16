AYUSH Ministry, Hindustan Unilever spar over use of 'Ayush' trademark

The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks have been informed by Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) not to register its acronym as a trademark. This comes as a major setback for Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as it has created a similar brand name manufacturing India’s commonly used natural and ayurvedic products such as toothpaste and soaps.

As reported by The Economic Times, AYUSH Ministry spokesperson said that Hindustan Unilever applied for the registration of trademark 'Ayush' which, if granted, "may lead to confusion among general public. The ministry has written to the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks to look into the matter for non-consideration of such a request.”

Relaunched to compete with rivals such as Patanjali, the brand name of HUL Ayush has become one of the country's famous consumer goods brand. HUL had claimed the brand name was acquired two decades ago, whereas the ministry was formed in 2014.

In 1987, Jayalakshmi Oil & Chemical Industries had first registered the brand Ayush and its trademark was sold to HUL in 2001 who started selling natural spa and beauty products under its name.

An HUL spokesperson spoke of the company applying to register Lever Ayush Plus Therapy in 2007 and Lever Ayush Device in 2017, the applications of which were opposed, as published on the government’s Intellectual Property India website.

“It is pertinent that the CCRAS (Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has been using the word Ayush as a trade name for nearly four decades. To protect the use of the acronym Ayush, which came into being in official use since April 2003, the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks has been approached to intervene,” said a ministry spokesperson.

HUL has stated that it is “not aware of any such direction to the trademarks office for registering or not registering its brand name.”