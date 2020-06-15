Axis Bank's retail banking head Pralay Mandal quits, may take up a leadership role with another lender

Pralay Mondal, executive director of Axis Bank in charge of retail banking, has resigned, the bank informed the stock exchanges on June 15.

"This is to inform you that Pralay Mondal, Executive Director (Retail Banking) of the Bank, has today informed the Bank that he would like to pursue other career opportunities and as such has resigned from the services of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on Monday, 14th September 2020," the bank said.

Mondal was hired in the bank as part of the new leadership team of Amitabh Chaudhury in April 2019. According to reports, Mondal may take up a leadership role with another financial institution.

Prior to Axis, Mondal had stints with different banks in leadership roles. Before joining Axis, Mondal was working as senior group president of retail and business banking at Yes Bank since September, 2015. Prior to that, he was associated with HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro Infotech and Colgate Palmolive in different capacities.

In Yes Bank, Mondal was part of former chief executive Rana Kapoor's core team. His exit from the bank coincided with the change in top management at the private lender.