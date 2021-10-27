Axis Bank re-designates Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Axis Bank on October 27 said the board of the bank has re-designated Rajiv Anand, Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, on the existing terms and conditions, including remuneration in terms of relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013, the bank said in an exchange filing.

The said re-designation is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the Bank and will be effective from such date as may be approved by the Reserve Bank of India, the bank said.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, “Rajiv has been instrumental in driving various key initiatives and has worked hand-in-hand with me to make the Bank a more robust, growth focused organization, as we drive transformation under our GPS strategy.”

The bank also said that Rajiv Anand is not related to any other Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the bank.

Anand, joined the bank in May 2013 from its asset management arm Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. where he was the MD & CEO. Initially appointed as President (Retail banking) and was elevated as the Group Executive (Retail Banking) in 2014.

He was elevated to the role of executive director for retail banking in August 2016, and he took over as executive director for wholesale banking in December 2018.

Anand is a commerce graduate and a chartered accountant by qualification.