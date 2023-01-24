Axis Bank Q3 FY23 – Can it close the valuation gap with private peers?

The strong fundamentals and favourable macro could pave the way for expansion in the RoA in the quarters ahead

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth continues, margin touches lifetime highs Granular fees grow well, treasury supports Moderation in costs aid earnings Deposits continue to languish, warrant focus Asset quality stable, one-off conservative asset recognition results in higher provision We see headroom for RoA expansion that has touched 1.92 percent Steady execution could result in closing the valuation gap with peers Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 933, Market cap: Rs 286,851 crore) has reported a good quarter where headline performance was aided by the growth in advances, life-time high margin, pick-up...