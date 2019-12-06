Axis Bank CFO Jairam Sridharan puts in his papers

Jairam Sridharan, group executive and chief financial officer of Axis Bank, has put in his papers, the private lender said on December 6.

The bank said that Sridharan will serve in his current capacity for three months (notice period) and the bank is in the process of appointing his successor.

"Kindly note that the bank, under guidance from Nomination & remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee of Board, has initiated the succession plan for the said post and a suitable candidate will be appointed in due course and we will keep you posted on the same," the lender said.

Sridharan joined Axis Bank in June 2010 and was elevated to his current position in October 2015. His previous role in the bank was President-Retail Lending & Payments and was responsible for retail products, cards business, agriculture and rural lending business. He currently handles the bank's finance, strategy and business intelligence functions.

"The bank places on record its appreciation for the invaluable contribution provided by Shri Jairam Sridharan during his tenure as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," the lender said.