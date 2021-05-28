Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor to take over as president of Oberoi Hotels on June 1

live bse live

Sanjiv Kapoor, former senior executive at Vistara and at SpiceJet, will take over as president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts Group from June 1.

Kapoor will refill the president’s post which had been vacant since 2017 post the exit of Kapil Chopra, who later became the founder and CEO of the Gurugram-based Postcard Hotels and Resorts.

In a late evening post on Linkedin, Kapoor said, “Am delighted to share that I will be joining the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Group as President effective June 1, 2021. Oberoi is a storied brand and wonderful institution, a true home-grown and world-class Indian success story. I am honoured and privileged to be joining them and look forward to working with the Oberoi family from whom I will have a lot to learn.”

Kapoor joins the Oberoi Hotels Group at a time when the hospitality industry is struggling under the weight of various state-mandated lockdowns brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic which have crippled the travel and tourism market.

Hoteliers have been asked to keep their properties shut for guests who are not part of the essential travel as described by the government. As a result, room occupancies and room rates have declined once again after a brief revival seen in December and January.

At the consolidated level EIH, the listed entity of the Oberoi Group, closed FY21 with a loss of nearly Rs 379 crore as against a profit of nearly Rs 203 crore in FY20.

After quitting full-service carrier Vistara, the Tata Singapore Airlines joint venture, in late 2019, Kapoor became a senior advisor at Alton Aviation Consultancy based in New Delhi. Prior to Vistara, Kapoor was the chief operating office at SpiceJet, India’s second largest low-cost airline and has been credited with putting the airline on the route to profitability within 15 months of taking over.

As its chief strategy and commercial officer, Kapoor oversaw the addition of 32 aircrafts at Vistara managing more than 150 flights a day taking the total to 41 aircrafts and over 200 flights a day.