App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Feb 28, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Avaada Power inks pact to develop 500 MW solar capacities in Andhra Pradesh

Utility-scale solar projects will generate enough clean energy to sustainably power over 2.4 million households across the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Avaada Power Pvt Ltd, India's leading clean energy company, today said it will invest Rs 3,500 crore to set up 500 MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The utility-scale solar projects will generate enough clean energy to sustainably power over 2.4 million households across the state, the company said in a statement.

An agreement to this effect was signed during the 'CII Partnership Summit 2018' in Vishakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh is targeting 18 GW of renewable energy capacities by 2021-22. "The investment by Avaada Power is expected to generate more than 1,200 employment opportunities," it said.

Speaking on the development Vineet Mittal, Chairman Avaada Group said, "We believe that business and sustainability go hand-in-hand. Our business strategies are inter-woven with the government's mission of promoting renewable energy in the country."

related news

Stating that the company is making significant investments in innovative clean energy solutions with a focus on solar and wind energy sectors, he said Avaada has set a target of achieving 5 GW capacity in the next four years.

Avaada Power recently committed Rs 10,000 crore investment in Uttar Pradesh for developing 1,600 MW solar projects. It plans to set up mega projects in solar and wind energy in a phased manner.

"With an aim to invest Rs 25,000 crore, the company has embarked on a journey towards generating sustainable energy not just in India but across Asian and African countries," the statement said.

tags #Companies

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC