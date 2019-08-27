Automation Anywhere, growing at 200%, earmarks $100 mn for expansion

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) firm, will invest $100 million over next 3-5 years to expand its operations in India and overseas.

The expansion plans include the launch of 400 Centres of Excellence in India, Middle East and African (IMEA) region by the end of 2020. It will also expand its footprint in India and overseas.

It will establish four new offices in India and offices in Brazil, Hong Kong, France, Mexico, Middle East and South Africa by 2020.

This comes on the back of faster adoption of RPAs by enterprises across the world. According to a report by Gartner, close to 90 percent of large and midsize organisations will have at least one process supported by RPA. Some reports peg the RPA market size to be around $100 billion.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Ankur Kothari, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, said Automation Anywhere is one of the fastest-growing companies in the space -- at the rate of 200 percent year-on-year.

“We are growing at break-neck speed and the opportunities are huge. We only see this growth continue,” he added. The expansion plans are a reflection of the company’s growth potential, he added.

However, the company did not reveal its revenue.

Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President, IMEA Region, said that the company is a market leader in the space.

In its largest market the US, the company has a market share of 72 percent. In its next big market India, Automation Anywhere's market share is 70 percent in the GCC (Global Capability Centre) space and 53-54 percent market share in the Indian corporate space.

“We partner with major IT firms for RPAs,” he added.