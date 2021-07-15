MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Authum Investment emerges as top bidder for Reliance Commercial Finance

Authum's plan with the highest Net Present Value of Rs 1,585 crore has received over 80 per cent of the voting and the plan had crossed the fair value as assessed by 2 independent valuers, sources said.

PTI
July 15, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST

Authum Investment and Infrastructure has emerged as the top bidder to take over Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF), a company of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, with about Rs 1,600 crore offer.

This is the second Reliance Group company for which Authum has emerged as a winner. Last month, a consortium of lender led by Bank of Baroda had cleared a proposal of Authum to acquire Reliance Home Finance (RHF) as part of the resolution process.

Authum is a domestic NBFC with around 15 years of presence and over Rs 2,400 crore networth as on June 2021.

According to sources, Authum's resolution plan has been selected as the successful one, after several rounds of bidding and negotiation by the lenders and the lead bank Bank of Baroda with several bidders.

The voting for the successful bidder and the resolution plan for RCF started on June 7 and concluded on July 15, 2021.

Close

Related stories

Authum's plan with the highest Net Present Value of Rs 1,585 crore has received over 80 per cent of the voting and the plan had crossed the fair value as assessed by 2 independent valuers, sources said.

Lenders' recovery is high as Rs 1,240 crore of cash has already been distributed and the company has additional cash and cash equivalent of over Rs 250 crore as on June 30, 2021, which will be distributed along with plan proceeds.

RCF's resolution will result in overall debt reduction of Reliance Capital by over Rs 9,000 crore in a significant positive to the overall debt reduction plans of the company.
PTI
Tags: #Authum Investment and Infrastructure #Business #Reliance Capital #Reliance Commercial Finance
first published: Jul 15, 2021 09:46 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.