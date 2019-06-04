Australia's Telstra to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years

Australia's biggest telecommunications provider Telstra Corp Ltd plans to cut a quarter of its contractors in two years, its CEO said on June 4, a reduction of 10,000 people on its payroll and adding to thousands of internal jobs slated to go.

"Over the past year we have also reduced our indirect workforce by 5,000 and we would anticipate reducing this further by over 25% in the next two years," Telstra CEO Andy Penn said at an investor conference.