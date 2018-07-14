Aurobindo to acquire Apotex ops in 5 European nations for 74 million euros

Aurobindo Pharma, India's second largest drug maker by sales said on July 14 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the generics and OTC businesses of Canadian drug maker Apotex in five European countries for a cash consideration of 74 million euros (Rs 593 crore).

Aurobindo will not assume any debt as part of this transaction. The acquired business had net sales of around 133 million euros in the fiscal ended March 2018.

As part of the deal, Aurobindo will acquire commercial infrastructure including experienced personnel, products, marketing authorisations and dossier licence rights in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. Aurobindo will also get the manufacturing facility in Leiden, Netherlands as part of the deal.

Closing of the transaction is conditional on the receipt of competition clearances for the transaction by Dutch and Polish authorities, the drug maker said.

"The acquisition is in line with Aurobindo’s strategy to strengthen and grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe," Aurobindo said in a statement.

In Poland, Aurobindo will add significant sales based on the established brand name “APO” as well as a dedicated sales force covering physicians and the pharmacy network.

In Poland and the Czech Republic, Aurobindo will become one of top 15 generics companies.

In the Netherlands, the acquisition will lead to Aurobindo becoming a leading OTC company by volume, in Spain it will strengthen the company’s position in the generics market and in Belgium, the acquisition will provide Aurobindo an entry into the retail generics space, where it will be among top 5 players.

The acquisition includes a portfolio of over 200 prescription drugs and 88 OTC products and an additional pipeline of over 20 products which are expected to be launched over the next two years.

Aurobindo and Apotex will enter into a transitional manufacturing and supply arrangement to support the ongoing growth plans of these businesses.

Aurobindo has been expanding its European footprint since 2006 both organically and via carefully selected acquisitions across several key markets, most notably in 2014 with the acquisition of Actavis’s commercial operations in seven Western European countries and in 2017 with the acquisition of Generis Farmaceutica in Portugal.

Aurobindo currently has a presence in nine European countries including Portugal, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, UK and Romania. Its current European business spans the generics, tender generics, branded generics and hospital generics segments supported by established commercial and hospital sales infrastructure. In the fiscal ended March 2018, Aurobindo's Europe sales stood at 577 million euros.

Aurobindo has identified multiple areas for significant value creation and synergies from the proposed acquisition.

Aurobindo plans to leverage the infrastructure of the acquired businesses to strengthen its commercial reach in a number of countries and synergies will result from Aurobindo optimizing the potential of its vertically integrated platform.

"We expect a seamless integration of the acquired businesses with the rest of the Aurobindo group given the success we have achieved in Europe to date," said V Muralidharan, Senior Vice President of European Operations for Aurobindo.

“We believe this acquisition is a key step towards our goal of becoming one of the leading generics companies in Europe,” Muralidharan added.

Jefferies International acted as the sole financial advisor and Herbert Smith Freehills acted as legal counsel to Aurobindo. Ernst & Young, India provided financial due diligence services.