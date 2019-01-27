App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo recalls nearly 5 lakh bottles of blood pressure drug in US

The drug firm is recalling the drugs after FDA lab confirmed presence of an impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDEA) contained in the API used to manufacture the product, above the interim acceptable daily intake level of 0.083 parts per million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug firm Aurobindo is recalling close to 5 lakh bottles of blood pressure lowering drugs in the US after the American health regulator found certain deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations.

According to the latest Enforcement Report by the the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma is recalling 1,62,301 bottles of Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, 3,12,095 bottles of Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets and 20,604 bottles of Valsartan tablets in the US.

The drug firm is recalling the drugs after FDA lab confirmed presence of an impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDEA) contained in the API used to manufacture the product, above the interim acceptable daily intake level of 0.083 parts per million.

The company's US-based arm Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc is recalling the lots.

The USFDA has classified it as a Class-II recall, which is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote".

Another drug maker Lupin is voluntarily recalling 7,215 bottles of Cephalexin for Oral Suspension USP, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US due CGMP deviations.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.