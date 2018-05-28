Aurobindo Pharma Q4 preview: Profits to rise despite generic Renvela facing steep erosion, lack of approvals in US

Drug Maker Aurobindo Pharma is likely to report a 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the fourth quarter net profit even as it faces rising competition and price erosion of its key contributor generic Renvela in US and lack of any significant approvals to offset that loss.

Renvela is used in treatment of chronic kidney disease.

In the fourth quarter of FY17, the company posted a profit of Rs 532.5 crore.

A Reuters poll of analyst estimates forecasts net profit to gain to Rs 588.7 crore. It estimates revenue to increase 16.5 percent percent YoY to Rs 4173.3 crore in Q4FY18.

"Similar to Dr Reddy's and Cipla, Aurobindo is also likely to witness drop inthe US top line due to lower sales from generic Renvela. Expect overall

revenues to decline 5 percent QoQ and grow 14 percent YoY," said HDFC Securities in its report.

"With low gRenvela sales and higher R&D spend, expect margins

to decline 100 basis points," HDFC Securties report said.

HDFC Securities expects EBITDA margin to be at 22.7 percent for Aurobindo Pharma.

Things to watch from management commentary:

Guidance on complex product approvals in

FY19

Base business growth in the US market

Capex and debt reduction plan